Richard A. Sorice, 59, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday. The funeral mass was offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Belleville. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mr. Sorice was a resident of Bloomfield. He was the owner of RAS General Contracting of Bloomfield.

He was the son of Rosemarie Complitano Sorice and the late Richard Sorice; brother of the late Ronald Sorice and uncle of Ronica Russo.