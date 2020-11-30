Helen Maiorano, 88, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday. The funeral mass was at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield. Interment at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhomc.com

Helen resided in Newark before moving to Bloomfield. She worked for I.B.M. until she retired in 1992 and was a member of the Watsessing Senior Citizens.

She is survived by her son Richard Maiorano and his wife Debbie; her granddaughter Angel Maiorano and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Carmine and Assunta Figarelli Maiorano; her brothers Michael and Anthony Maiorano and her sister Theresa Nesta.