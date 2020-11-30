Dina M. Golas, 53, of Glen Ridge, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2020. Dina was the loving daughter of Michael and Kathleen Golas of West Hartford, CT. Dina graduated from Hall High School, West Hartford, where she was selected by her peers to give the commencement address. She received degrees from Union College (BS) and UConn (MBA). Dina spent her entire career on Wall Street, most recently with RW Baird, NYC, as Managing Director, Institutional Equity Sales.

Dina was an amazing woman who raised two incredible sons, Kevin and Nicholas Richardson and who actively encouraged their varied activities including Kevin’s experiments and Nick’s athletic events. To know Dina was to love Dina. She had a zest for life like no other and was loved and respected by the many people whose lives she touched over the years. We miss her and her beautiful smile, love of family, tenacity, kindness, generosity, and bravery. Her loving father, Michael shared “To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.” Emerson.

Dina always had a strong work ethic. Her love for her career on Wall Street was full of passion and the relationships she built over the years developed into many long-lasting friendships. She still found time to be active in the Glen Ridge community, she was an extraordinary fund raiser, and was a certified domestic violence counselor with the Montclair Police Department. Recently, she was named to the Board of Directors for Fight Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Dina’s passion became the game of golf. She was on the Board for the Women’s New Jersey Golf Association, was part of the Women’s Metropolitan Golf Association and the Mid-Jersey Golf Association. She was twice named the Women’s Champion at Rock Spring Club and shot two hole-in-ones during one week at the Glen Ridge Country Club.

In addition to her parents and sons, Dina is survived by her loving partner, Greg Moran, her best friend and sister, Lynne Ringquist (Scott), and their children, Jackson, Tyler, and Sophie, her loving brother, John Golas, and his children Sydney, Samantha and Sloan and John’s partner, Stacie Ellis, and extended family and many friends who loved her dearly.

The funeral services are private. A memorial celebration of Dina’s life will be held when it is safe to do so. In memory of Dina, please don’t delay in getting a colonoscopy. Donations may be made to the Dina M. Golas Trust c/o Lynne Ringquist, 28 Fieldview Drive, Burlington, CT 06013 or to the charity of your choice. To leave a memory or condolences, please visit oboylefuneralhome.com.