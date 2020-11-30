Anne E. Quigley Morris was born to Peter and Molly Quigley in Kells Co. Meath Ireland on June 18th, 1936. Anne immigrated to America in 1961. Anne married the late Michael Morris also of Kells, Ireland in 1963 and soon settled in Belleville where they raised their family. Anne and Michael’s proudest accomplishments are their four children Maureen and husband Manny Cardoso, Kathleen and husband Fred Glaser, Thomas and wife Debbie Morris and Elizabeth Morris and Mike McGreevey.

Anne was proud of her family that grew with ten grandchildren for “Grannie Annie” to entertain; Alex, Stephanie, Nicholas, Matthew, Mackenzie, Kevin, Kailey, Kristi Lyn, Molly, Dylan and one Great-Grandson Brady James, Son of Mackenzie and Dylan Farmer. Anne resided at her house on Bridge Street in Belleville from 1961 until 2016 when she moved to Neptune City, NJ. Anne loved the Jersey Shore and everything that came with it.

Anne enjoyed the Catskill Mountains where she spent much of her summers. Anne made frequent visits home to Ireland to visit her family in Kells, County Meath. When Anne was not home in Ireland, she was celebrating her heritage here in America. As a member of the Belleville Irish, Nutley Irish, Women of Irish Heritage and The Giblin Association.

Anne was honored as the Deputy Grand Marshal for the 2015 Nutley St. Patricks Day Parade. That day was filled with pride and happiness as she marched down Franklin Avenue with her family by her side.

Anne is survived by her four children, ten grandchildren, and one Great-Grandson. Anne is also survived by her 2 brothers, Sean (Wife Susan) and PJ (Wife Mary) and her cousin Rosie Starr. Anne also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews in America and Ireland, England and Canada. Anne was predeceased by her parents Peter and Molly Quigley, her husband Michael, and her brothers Phil, Jim and Stephen Quigley. She cherished all of the time she spent with all of her family in America and at home in Ireland.

In Lieu of Flowers please consider donating to the St. Peters Church Food Pantry 155 William Street, Belleville, NJ 07109. Funeral Service was livestreamed on November 22. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield

www.oboylefuneralhome.com