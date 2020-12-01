Katherine Kaye (née Bloom), 90, originally of Brooklyn, NY and formerly of Maplewood, NJ, passed away on November 27th, 2020 at Fellowship Village Senior Living Facility in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Born April 5th, 1930 in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, she was the middle child of three of the late Ralph and Carrie (née Horowitz) Bloom. She graduated Erasmus High School in Brooklyn, and then the New York School of Interior Design in Manhattan.

Katherine loved the design and fashion industries throughout her life, and worked as a free-lance interior designer in New York and New Jersey. During much of her married life, she also helped run the family dry cleaning business. In her retirement, she spent many years volunteering in the neonatal ward of St. Barnabas Hospital, and in the gift shop of the Morris Museum. She several times was honored with the Volunteer of the Year Award.

She is survived by her younger brother, Frank (Sheila) Bloom of Newport Coast, CA; son Steven (Mindy) Kaye of Warren, NJ; son Dr. Glenn (Lana) Kaye of Lower Saucon, PA; daughter Stacey Bronfman of Manhattan; four grandsons, Jared (Laurie) Kaye of Fair Lawn, NJ; Bret (Lindsey) Kaye of Morristown, NJ; Coby Bronfman; Gabriel Kaye; and two great-grandsons, Connor Kaye, and Hunter Kaye. She was predeceased by her husband of almost 33 years Barry in 1985, her eldest son Randy in 1989, and her elder brother Richard in 2012.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the The Jewish National Fund, the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, or Temple Har Shalom of Warren, NJ.