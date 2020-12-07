Janet M. Black of Bedford, PA, formerly of East Orange, NJ, passed away on December 4, 2020 at Bedford Colonial Courtyard in Bedford, PA.

She was born in Claysburg, PA, a daughter of the late Amos and Alberta (Walter) Black. She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Black, a sister Dora Ickes and a nephew, Larry Ickes. She was a member of the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in New York City. She was a business education teacher who taught 3 years at Bedford High School in Bedford, PA and 32 years at Clifford Scott High School in East Orange, NJ, until she retired in 1984. At the request of the deceased, there will be no viewing or service. Arrangements by Mauk & Yates Funeral Home, Inc., Altoona, PA. (www.maukandyates.com)