James T. Lynch passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a true gentleman who was dedicated to his family and his faith. He grew up in Brooklyn and was part of the tight-knit St. Sylvester’s Parish where, most importantly, he met and married his wife Patricia. They have been married for 67 years

Jim graduated from Brooklyn Prep, Georgetown University and earned his MBA from New York University. After receiving his MBA, he taught at FDU Business School.

Pat and Jim moved their family to Glen Ridge in 1958 when his job as a District Sales Manager for RCA brought them to New Jersey. Jim was well-liked by all who knew him and was known for his strong Catholic faith, kindness, generosity and wonderful sense of humor. After 33 years at RCA he took an early retirement. He had many different jobs after his retirement, his favorite being a Crossing Guard in Glen Ridge. He was an active member of Sacred Heart and Immaculate Conception Parishes. He was a member of the The Holy Name Society and delivered food baskets to those in need on holidays.

His and his wife’s devout faith brought them to be an Eucharistic Ministers, which brought them great joy every Sunday.

He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia, his loving sisters Jean and Sister Barbara, his loving children Mary Gaspard, Tom and his wife Diane, Anne and her husband Lou DiSimone, Jim and his wife Lynn and Kate and her husband Michael Potters. “Pa” has fourteen Grandchildren Joe, Corinne and Jacquie Gaspard, Matt and Hilary Lynch, Bryanna and John DiSimone, Gina, James and Ian Lynch and Shannon, Hali, Casey and Zachary Potters. Pa also loved his eight Great Grandchildren Greer, Laken, Landon, Tylan, Aria, John, Evelynn Grace and Sybil Anne. He is predeceased by his brother Joseph and son-in-law JC Gaspard.

A life well-lived!

May He Rest In Peace.

