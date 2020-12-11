Ephriam “Eppy” Oybkhan, 89 passed away on December 10, 2020.

He was born in Glen Ridge NJ. Eppy worked as a Truck Driver for Lorco Petroleum Service. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and received the National Service Medal.

He is survived by his son David, nephew Michael & his wife Beth and nephew John. Eppy was predeceased by his parents Alexander and Leah Issac. Visitation: Wednesday, December 16, 10:00AM- 11:00AM with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Interment at Bloomfield Cemetery, Bloomfield, NJ. Condolences visit www.vantasselfuneralhome.com