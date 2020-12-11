Joseph Karolczak, 92 of Cedar Grove, formerly of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on December 7, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Nursing Home, Cedar Grove. Born February 9, 1928 in Orange, NJ he lived in Bloomfield his entire life.

Joe was a proud US Army World War II Veteran, serving during peacetime from 1946-1949. He was employed with the Erie Lackawanna RR/Conrail as a Brakeman, Conductor and Assistant Yardman for 26 years retiring in 1976.

Joe LOVED golfing in his free time, he was an accomplished low handicap golfer and often played at the Passaic Valley Golf Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents Louis & Sophia (nee: Bonkoski) Karolczak.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 28 Cottage Street, Bloomfield, NJ.

Arrangements by Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Condolences

www.levandoskigrillo.com