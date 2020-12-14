Maria Rosa Giuliano, 90, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at her home in Bloomfield, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 10:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. Visitation is on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Brivadi, Italy, she lived in Argentina, came to Newark in 1973 and lived in Bloomfield for the last 30 years. Mrs. Giuliano was a retired machine operator from Liberty Optical in Belleville and prior to this she worked in the same capacity for Solid State in Bloomfield. Gardening was her favorite pastime..

She was the wife of the late Domenico Iellimo; mother of Maria Basile and her husband Ted and Nicolas Iellimo; sister of Domenica Giuliano and her husband Antonio, Melina Lenzi and her husband Alfonso and the late Serefina Pantano and Francesco; grandmother of Adriana Basile, Antonietta Calcagno and her husband Andrew, Domenick Basile and Nicole Iellimo.