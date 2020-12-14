Patricia L. Darata (nee Henry) 66, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the OBoyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Visitation is on Monday from 4-8 p.m. Condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Belleville, Ms. Darata was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield and was retired from the Bloomfield Board of Education.

She was the mother of Jennifer Lehansky and her husband Jason, Janine Sebik and her husband Mark and Drew Darata and his wife Kerry; sister of Richard Henry and his wife Nancy, Doreen Senatore and her husband Glenn, Joan Grasso and her husband Daniel, Albert Henry and his wife Antonietta, Cynthia Capasso and her husband Rocky, Tom Henry and his wife Susan, Ron Henry and his wife Sherry, and Ken Henry and his wife Nicole. She was the grandmother of Peyton, Milana, Lila,k Maximus, Tessa and Baby Andrew.