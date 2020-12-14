Edmondo Salerno Jr., 63, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mr. Salerno lived most of his life in Bloomfield and the last 24 years in Brick. He was a retired corrections officer from Midstate Corrections Facility, retiring 5 years ago after 26 years.

He was the husband of Rose Mary (Castillo) Salerno; son of Edmondo and Adelaide Masucci Salerno; father of DR. Dana Parsons, Lea Salerno and her husband Rob Bane, Kayla Contino and her husband Thomas Contino and Nick Salerno. Grandfather of Haven Contino. Brother of the late Nicola Salerno.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven’s 529 college fund c/o O’Boyle Funeral Home. 309 Broad St. Bloomfield, NJ 07003.