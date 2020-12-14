Helen A. (nee Gregerowicz) Wisneiski, 88, of Jefferson Township, N.J. and formerly of Bloomfield, N.J. entered into eternal life on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Visitation will be held at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield on Wednesday, December 16th, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, follow by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am in Saint Valentine Church, 125 North Spring Street, Bloomfield. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. Helen was born and raised in Bloomfield and had lived there for 28 years. She had lived in other New Jersey communities prior to moving to Jefferson Township 47 years ago. Helen was an assembler for the Pokorny Company of Lake Hopatcong, N.J. for 27 years prior to her retirement 7 years ago. She was a member of the Jefferson Township Senior Citizens Club and the Roxbury Senior Citizens Club. When she was not spending valuable time with her family Helen enjoyed painting. Helen was the last of ten children in her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert F. Wisneiski; devoted mother of Steven A. Wisneiski, James D. (Linda) Wisneiski, and Carol L. Wisneiski; cherished grandmother of Douglas, Sarah, Thomas, and Benjamin. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Helen’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org For directions and to leave condolence message please visit: www.levandoskigrillo.com