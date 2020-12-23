Carter T. Hagaman, age 82 of Rochester, Michigan passed away November 28, 2020. Loving husband of Susan Hagaman, dear father of Amanda (Gregory) Gallant, Lorrie (Paul) Gunn, Karin Hagaman (Mark Gorman) and Cynthia (the late Marshall) Helms. Cherished grandfather of Tom, Phin, Fox, Emma, Shafer, Meredith, Brynna and Ned. Carter grew up in Livingston, NJ became an Eagle Scout and graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Caldwell, NJ. He was a 1960 graduate from Harvard College where he had been the band manager his junior year. He obtained a MBA from University of Chicago in 1964.. After college he worked for Irving Trust from 1960-1989 becoming a senior vice president in the corporate finance department. His next employment was as an adjunct professor of finance and economics at Kean University from 1991-2008. During this time he had served as Chairman of the NY (then later NJ) Council of Economic Education. Outside of work he continued his love of music and theater with the Maplewood Glee Club, the Strollers of Maplewood and the Summit Playhouse (acting, singing, and building sets). As an active member of the Harvard Club of New Jersey he served as President, was on the nominating and executive board committees and headed a section for the interviewing of applicants. On October 25, 2013 Carter received a Hiram S Hunn Memorial Schools and Scholarship Award in Cambridge, MA at an Alumni Association meeting. Carter started as an engineering major but switch to philosophy as his major. In Maplewood he continued this interest with the church by singing in the choir and chorale, being a lay reader and volunteering to visit local nursing homes for evening prayer services. In the 50th Harvard Reunion book he wrote when my end finally comes I hope to hear the words of Saint Matthew’s Gospel “Well done, thou good and faithful servant” At Carter’s request cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. If you would like to support the music program at Calvary Episcopal Church, please send a donation to the church at 31 Woodland Ave. Summit, NJ 07901. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester, Michigan. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com