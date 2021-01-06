Veronica Jaeger, 93, of West Orange, NJ, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2021 at her son’s home in Dalton, Pa.

Vera was born in Newark, NJ, on September 29, 1927, daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Wagner. She was the wife of the late Karl Jaeger.

She is survived by her 5 children; Kirk and Margaret Jaeger of Hammonton, NJ, Kenneth Jaeger of Stillwater, NJ, Karl and Suzanne Jaeger of Dalton, Pa., Marilyn and Steve Vogios of Morehead City, NC, and Linda Jaeger of West Orange, NJ. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 newly great great grandson.

Vera was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family.

She was a spiritual woman, a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of the Valley Church and involved in many church activities. Her deep faith guided her through her lifetime. Vera loved to sing and dance, she loved the seashore, she loved the holidays, and she took great pride in her Irish heritage and shared it with all. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.

Visiting will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange, 340 Main Street in West Orange, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM at Our Lady of the Valley Church, 510 Valley Street in Orange. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Allied Services Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, Pa. 18411. The family of Veronica wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Elan Gardens in Clarks Summit, Pa., and the staff of Allied Services Hospice.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, all persons entering the Funeral Home will be required to wear a face mask or face covering throughout their stay. Likewise, all social distancing rules must be adhered to. Gathering together in groups should not happen. A continued flow throughout the facility will aid in keeping all of us safe, with everyone having an opportunity to pay their respects.