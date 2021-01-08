George Henderson, age 68, of Montclair, passed peacefully at Saint Barnabas Hospital, Livingston, on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Born in Newark, he lived most of his life in West Orange earning a Bachelor’s Degree in music from Montclair State University. George enjoyed a fifty plus year career as a church musician. He worked as an organist and cantor for several churches in the Archdiocese of Newark, and most recently, The Holy Name of Jesus Church in East Orange. George was world renowned for his extensive knowledge and massive collection of Christmas music.

George was predeceased by his parents, Robert Brown Henderson and Elizabeth (nee Marlowe) Henderson and a sister, Carol Henderson Strobel. Surviving are his sister, Marian Henderson and husband Scott Thompson of Point Pleasant Beach; a brother, Raymond and wife Linda Henderson of Tehachapi, CA; a brother-in-law, Dr. Darrell Strobel of Baltimore, MD; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and many many dear friends. A Memorial Mass is being planned for some time in January at The Holy Name of Jesus Church, East Orange. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a music charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Aloia Funeral Home, Garfield. Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com