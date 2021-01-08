James Bruce Clark

James Bruce (“Bruce”) Clark, passed away on January 6th at the age of 77 at Job Haines Home in Bloomfield after a long illness.

He was born on July 2nd 1943, the son of the late Bertha F. and John R. Clark of Nutley. Differently abled from birth, Bruce was nonetheless looked up to in childhood by his two surviving, younger siblings, Susan Mullins and Roger Clark, and loved by them and his older sister, Patricia Clark Kenschaft.

He was also able to work productively nearly all his adult life, first as a mail clerk at Hoffman LaRoche in Nutley and later as custodian at the Nutley Animal Hospital, retiring at the age of 65 from the latter. In his youth, Bruce enjoyed playing sports and traveling with his family. He was the repository for many family memories and could tell precisely when they’d shared lobster in Bar Harbor, Maine, gazed out over the Grand Canyon or gone to Ebbets Field to watch the Brooklyn Dodgers (and over which fence Hank Aaron’s and Duke Snyder’s home runs soared), or chased the horses in farmer Simpson’s farm behind the backyard in Nutley. As an adult, Bruce enjoyed driving his car, sometimes on trips to New England, and going to baseball games at Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park.

He is survived by his loving sister, Sue, and her husband, Rick, his brother, Rog, and his wife, Bev, his sister, Pat, and her husband, Fred, six nieces and nephews, and three grandnephews.

A memorial service will be held next summer. Due to Bruce’s life, his mother, Bertha F. Clark, helped organize what would become the ARC and enabled NJ to become the first state permitting children with intellectual and developmental disabilities to go to public schools. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Arc/For People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities at thearc.org.