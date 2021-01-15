Marie Mennicucci 68, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at St. Josephs at Wayne.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 pm. Interment private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Ms. Mennicucci lived most of her life in Bloomfield. Marie was a loving mother, grandmother and devoted homemaker.

She was the mother of George and Tony and his Fiancée Ana. Sister of Josephine Ferranti, Thomasina Dianella, Virginia Haines, Thomas Mennicucci, and the late Anthony, Louie, and Frankie Mennicucci, Patricia Hauck, Maryann Stilton, Lucy Ann Pontorieo and Frances Choppey. She was the grandmother of Tony Mennicucci jr.