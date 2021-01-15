Fausi F. Lucero, 54 of Irvington, entered into eternal life on January 11, 2021. Born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, he lived in Irvington for many years.

He is survived by his mother, Juana Garces and siblings.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences www.levandoskigrillo.com

There was a Catholic Funeral Service. Cremation was private.