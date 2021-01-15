Marcyann Perucki, of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on January 6, 2021 at her home in Bloomfield. Born in Dickson City, PA to the late John Lach & Sophie Wrobel, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley A., & son, Stanley A. Jr.
She is survived by her children; Kevin A. Perucki & his wife, Joan, Linda Andre & her husband, Chuck & Alan D. Perucki. She is also survived by grandchildren; Jennifer, Micheal & Jacqueline.
Services were private.
A Funeral Mass was held on January 9, 2021 at St. Adalbert’s Church, Dickson City, PA with burial following at St. Adalbert’s Cemetery.
Arrangements by Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at
www.levandoskigrillo.com
Marcyann Perucki, of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on January 6, 2021 at her home in Bloomfield. Born in Dickson City, PA to the late John Lach & Sophie Wrobel, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield.
COMMENTS