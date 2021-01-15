Marcyann Perucki, of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on January 6, 2021 at her home in Bloomfield. Born in Dickson City, PA to the late John Lach & Sophie Wrobel, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley A., & son, Stanley A. Jr.

She is survived by her children; Kevin A. Perucki & his wife, Joan, Linda Andre & her husband, Chuck & Alan D. Perucki. She is also survived by grandchildren; Jennifer, Micheal & Jacqueline.

Services were private.

A Funeral Mass was held on January 9, 2021 at St. Adalbert’s Church, Dickson City, PA with burial following at St. Adalbert’s Cemetery.

Arrangements by Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, Bloomfield.

