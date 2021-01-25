Husband, Father, Pop-pop, Uncle and Friend

Dick Toole passed away peacefully on January 16, 2021. He is back with his Mother, Father and Brothers Joe (Lee), Bobby and Jack. He leaves many friends and family including his wife Eileen, children Mary, Maureen, Patricia and Rich, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sons- in-law Stacy and Casey, nephew Conor and grandchildren Colleen, Sean, Michaela, Anna, Casey, Jack and Katie.

Dick had a long career on Wall Street where he made many friends and enjoyed speaking in front of a crowd. After one presentation he was told: “You are very funny, but remember, “The Jester never rules the kingdom.”” That was okay by him. He measured his success by the friends he made and enjoyed making people laugh through story telling where he was able to find the humor and irony in life’s moments. Dick was someone who reached out, sent letters and notes to friends, acquaintances, Notre Dame football coaches and so many wrote back, thank you!

His family feels blessed to have shared 84 years with him and grateful that he is now back with so many of his family. He left us a happy person. Happy with his wife of 55 years, Eileen, happy and proud of the people his kids, grandchildren, his nephew had become. And we are happy for our time with him, the clever, funny, sweet person he was, and we will look forward to seeing him again.

When we can safely gather, we will have a remembrance of our friend Dick, where we look forward to sharing stories, memories and so importantly hugs with you. Until then, please feel free to share any notes and your contact information with us at Richard.C.Toole.Remembrance@gmail.com. We will be sure to reach out to you once we are able to get together and look forward to celebrating him.

