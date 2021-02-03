Loving wife, mother and grandmother, 65

Jaclynn A. Fenster, 65, a longtime resident of South Orange, NJ passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and has moved to a better place on January 26th, 2021.

Jaclynn is survived by her husband of 42 years Stephen; her daughter Lauren Crayton and husband Tristan and granddaughter Kennedy; her son Zachary; her brother Roger Cargill and is pre-deceased by her brother David, her father Burt, and most recently her mother Jeanne.

Jackie was born in Lansing, Michigan where she continued her education at both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Recreational Therapy so that she could pursue her passion for helping people which she did for her whole life. Outside of working as a Recreational Therapist, she pursued multiple other occupations and only paused when her children were born.

The most important things to her in the entire world were her children, husband, family, friends and anyone else she could possibly find a way to help. She was also affectionately called the “Dog Whisperer” due to her ability to connect with all breeds of dogs.

Jackie was an avid traveler and loved exploring the world with her husband and kids. She was especially fond of her time at her family’s cottage on Lake Michigan as well as her time at the Jersey Shore. She always loved gathering for the holidays/reunions with her family here at home as well as her family across the country. Her travel highlights consisted of everything from vacationing on the Amalfi Coast in Italy to hiking the Grand Canyon in Arizona to climbing the Great Pyramid in Egypt.

Jackie spent most of her married life with her husband as a member of Orange Lawn Tennis Club for over 38 years. Not only was she an active Board and Committee Member who helped improve many facets of the club but she was also a very successful inter-club women’s league player in both tennis and platform tennis. In addition to that, she also won many OLTC platform tennis championships throughout her career. Most importantly, over all the years as a member, she was always cherished and beloved by the club community and truly considered Orange Lawn her home away from home. She was a warm, loving, caring and special person who genuinely loved the people she associated with and was sadly taken from us way too early by this horrible disease. May she Rest In Peace.

The family is planning a private service to celebrate her life. Any memories or photos of Jackie can be uploaded directly to her memorial page at Bernheimapterkreitzman.com to be shared with the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jackie’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?32112.donation=form1&df_id=32112