Ann Marie Renois of Glen Ridge passed away in her home on February 4, 2021. She was 29 years old.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Visitation is Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Ann Marie was the devoted daughter of Frank and Mary Pat Renois. She is predeceased by her paternal Grandfather, John Renois and Aunt Catherine and her Maternal Grandfather, Michael Kelly.

Ann Marie was a kind and generous person who loved children and felt a calling to care for others. A care giver from her earliest moments, Ann Marie was dedicated to her family, especially her younger siblings. Her bright smile and generous soul was a comfort to all who knew her.

She is survived by her parents and her siblings, Daniel, Kelly, Jack, Michael and Frankie Renois as well as her grandmothers Mary (Una) Kelly and Ann Renois and her extended family of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.