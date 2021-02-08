Rita R. Maddalena (nee Toto), passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass on Thursday, 11:00 a.m at Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield. Private visitation will held at O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St Bloomfield. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

Born in Orange, Rita lived most of her life in Bloomfield. She was a homemaker.

She was the wife of the late Michael Maddalena; mother of Gina and Marisa Maddalena; sister of Peter Toto and the late John, Mary, Christina, Beatrice and Eleanor.