Jane Caldwell, age 80, passed away on February 2nd, 2021, at her home in Bloomfield NJ. She was born on August 1, 1940 in Plonka Koscielna, Poland and became an American citizen in her late 20’s.

Jane graduated Montclair State University with an Associate’s Degree in accounting and worked as a book keeper for Benedict Miller Inc for 20 years and followed the same path at Decamp Bus Lines for an additional 20 yrs.

Jane was a loyal mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed gardening, pickling various vegetables from her garden, cooking, nature, friendly gatherings, and quality time with her family. She had a knack for identifying on every level with any person, no matter what they were going through. She adored her fur baby, Pixie, who she referred to as her “best friend.”

Jane is survived by her son Harold Blaine III, daughter Anita Caldwell, her grandchildren, Cheyenne Blaine and Cody Blaine, brother Alex Rozskowski, niece Helena Pospesel and loyal partner Jack Kelly.

Jane has been reunited with her late husbands, Harold Blaine Jr. and Robert J. Caldwell and will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her true spirit.

Arrangements by Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home, at 44 Bay Ave, Bloomfield NJ. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Cottage Road, in Bloomfield. Express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Jane’s favorite charity. St. Jude’s Children Hospital.