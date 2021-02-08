Mary Catherine Lotter, 70 of Maplewood, entered into eternal rest on February 2, 2021 at St. Barnabas Medical Center. Born in Newark to the late Ludwig & Marie (nee: Helz) Lotter, she lived in Maplewood for nearly 50 years. She was a retired educator from the Plainfield Public School System, where she taught for 19 years.

Services are being held in private.

