John “Jack” McGarry, Jr.

Jack McGarry, 69, of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on February 8, 2021.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home (309 Broad Street, Bloomfield) on Friday February 12 at 10:30am. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at 11:00am. Internment is private. Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com.

Jack McGarry was born December 12, 1951 at Presbyterian Hospital in Newark. He grew up on Central Ave. in Newark above his grandfather’s bar, McGarry’s Tavern. He became a proud Eagle Scout in 1966 (Troop 40 Newark). Jack graduated from Essex Catholic High School in 1970. After graduating, Jack joined the Local 10 Steel Metal Workers Union (Newark) until joining the U.S. Army Reserve from 1970-1976, as an SP-5. During his time in the Reserve, Jack worked for PSE&G Auto Maintenance Dept. in Newark (1971-1973). Jack then joined the East Orange Police Department, attaining the rank of Detective Sergeant, retiring in 2000. After his retirement, he worked for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office – Homeland Security (2000-2016).

Jack was an active member of the community and was a member of the following organizations: Essex Co. Emerald Society, Essex Co. Emerald Society Pipe Band (honored as the Grand Marshall of the W.O. St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2006), PBA Local 16 (EOPD), 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus (Belleville), Life Member of West Orange Elks, Ironbound Irish-American Assoc. of Newark, Essex Co. Retired Police & Fire Assoc., and American Legion Post 121 (Little Falls).

Jack leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Louise (nee Taylor) McGarry, his beloved daughter, Amy, and his brothers, Brian (and wife Linda) and Kevin (and wife Patty and son, Kevin, Jr.); he was predeceased by his cherished sister, Karen and his parents John (Jack) Sr. and Mary (nee Lewis) McGarry. Jack inherited his love of life, family, friends, all things Irish from his grandmother, Kathleen F. McGarry. Jack also leaves behind his much loved aunt Patricia McGarry-Drake and many cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved in-laws Berta & Billy Cappiello, his nieces Jaime (John) Buchanan and Stacy (Adam) Pearsall and their children, Abigail, Benjamin and Lincoln, who Jack loved like they were his own grandchildren.

Jack was a passionate and memorable man who left his mark on all who crossed his path. A true friend and dedicated piper. There will never be another like him and he will be missed by all. Please keep him in your hearts as we will.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed to the Essex County Emerald Society Pipe Band sent via check to 351 Little Street Belleville, NJ 07109.