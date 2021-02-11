Diane L. Franchino

Diane L. (nee Sembrot) Franchino of Bloomfield, N.J. entered into eternal life on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the age of 63. She was born on August 15, 1957 in Montclair, N.J. to the late Harold & Lois (nee Malloy) Sembrot. Diane was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield, on Thursday, February 11th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be held from the funeral home on Friday, February 12th at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield at 9:30 a.m. Cremation will be private. Please express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com

Diane enjoyed gardening, sewing, arts, crafts, and was a talented cook and baker. Most of all she loved animals, especially dogs. Surviving to cherish her legacy is her beloved husband Joseph Franchino; devoted children Eric Franchino and Justine (John) Chency; dear sister Kathleen Sembrot; and her unconditional loving dogs, Scoffy and Harley.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Diane’s memory to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) ; the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) ; or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org)