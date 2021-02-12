John Ogilby, 83, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. Interment was private. Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Engelwood, Mr. Ogilby lived most of his life in Bloomfield. He was a retired detective with the Township of Bloomfield.

He was the father of Donna Ogilby and the late Thomas Ogilby; his former wife Patricia Coye Ogilby; brother of Kathy Fiore and the late Meredith and Gary.