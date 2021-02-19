David William Silverman

D. William Silverman, age 90, of Boca Raton, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

He was born the youngest of eight siblings on December 6, 1930 in Newark, NJ. On November 7, 1954, he married his beloved wife Joyce nee Stockel, and the two lived in West Orange, NJ and Boca Raton, FL for 66 years together.

He is survived and remembered with love by his wife Joyce, children Dr. Cary & Melissa Silverman, Marcia & Lon Tabatchnick; his sister Bertha Rachmiel, his grandchildren Ricki & Bobby Auerbach, Michael Silverman & Aranoa Roldan Silverman, Robbie & Ashley Tabatchnick, Jamie & Drew Pakett and Arielle & Paul Fleiner, and his great- grandchildren Madison, Dylan, Luke, Ethan and Mason.