Joseph A. DiSalvo, 85, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Hackensack Medical Center, Hackensack, New Jersey.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Sunday February 28, 2021. Visitation is Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A Mass will be held at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Newark at 10:00 am, Monday March 1, 2021. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Bisaccia, Avellino, Italy, Mr. DiSalvo immigrated to the United States in 1956 and opened his Barbershop in Bloomfield in 1964. He was a well known figure in the community and beloved by his clients.

He was the beloved husband of Vera DiSalvo for 59 years; father of Maria Greuter and Anthony DiSalvo; Grandfather to Victoria Greuter and Giuseppe DiSalvo, son of the late Antonio DiSalvo and Maria Michelle Menna; brother of Gerardo DiSalvo, Antonio Menna and Angelo Menna; He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.