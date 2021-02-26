Daniel Joseph DiGioia

March 30, 1953 – February 22, 2021

Daniel “Dan” DiGioia, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness, on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, NJ.

Dan was born in Hoboken, NJ and grew up in Monroe, NY. He called Glen Ridge, NJ his home for 25 years where he raised his family then moved to Montclair Heights, Clifton, NJ two years ago. After graduating from Monroe-Woodbury High School, Dan started his lifelong career at United Parcel Service; retiring after 30 years as a Division Manager.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Theresa; son Daniel DiGioia; daughter Ashley DiGioia; brother Timothy DiGioia (Cindy); cousins Diane Batts (Lee); Theresa Stuitt (Dana); sister-in-law Patricia Mulstay Crum; sister-in-law Kathy Patton (Patrick) and several loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Jeremiah DiGioia; mother Lois DiGioia and brother-in law William “Bill” Crum.

Dan’s retirement was spent enjoying golf, reading, gardening and vacationing, but most of all being the “Number One Fan” to Daniel and Ashley. He will be greatly missed and remain in our hearts forever.

Friends and family are invited to visit between the hours of 1pm-3pm on Friday February 26th, 2021 at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ; Funeral Service immediately following visitation. Interment will be private.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com