Marjorie DeSantis (nee: Zarra), 86 of East Orange, formerly of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on February 17, 2021.

Born in Bloomfield, to the late Ernest Zarra & Margaret Morrissey, she lived here most of her life before moving to New Bern, NC for a 25 year hiatus. She was the youngest of 7 children, all of which predecease her.

She was an accomplished baker & knitter and loved to do all kinds of arts and crafts and watch TV. While in North Carolina, she put her baking talents to good use in the baking department at Walmart.

She is predeceased by her husband, Albert.

She is survived by her children; John, Steve, Norbert, Michael, Henry Trojanowski & Barbara Olinsky. She is also the proud and loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. www.levandoskigrillo.com