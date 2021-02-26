Gracie Vidal age 68 of Belleville, born on March 18th, 1952. Born blessed on the island of Trinidad and Tobago to the late Selena Jaggassar and Lewis Vidal, she moved here to the USA 26 years ago to build a better life for her children Tricia, Tasha and Tex Rattansingh while never forgetting her first born Anthony and Chris Nanton with great love in her heart.

She was the oldest of 8 children that she has left behind to carry on JoAnn Vidal, Amber Rose Vidal, Jeffrey Vidal, Debra David, Robert Malon, Chandrabose Supersad, Deonarine Jaggassar with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was happy to be associated with a big box retail job like Toys R Us where she worked for over 17 years until she retired. She was most proud of her # 1 job being a caring loving and blessed mother and mama to her grandkids: Brandon Francis, Deshaun Christon Nanton, Tristan Carter Rattansingh and with a new addition to carry her name sake the unborn granddaughter she always wanted Gracie Nanton.

She was loved and will truly be missed more than words can say.

Visitation was on Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ.

The Funeral will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A Catholic Prayer Service will take place at 11:45 a.m. Cremation will follow at Rosedale Crematory, Orange, NJ.