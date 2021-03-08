Lydia Gonzalez Rivera, 76 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on March 3, 2021 at Mountainside Hospital, Glen Ridge. Born June 28, 1944 in Utuado, Puerto Rico, she lived in Bloomfield many years.

She attained her Masters in Education and was a retired English Teacher. She was a strong independent woman who never wanted anyone to worry about her. She raised 6 children while getting her Masters. Lydia loved to love on people. She enjoyed solving word search puzzles & watching TV, game shows and food, that’s when she was the happiest. Sugar, spice, and everything nice, that was her way of thinking. Her taste buds always ready to dig in, let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food. She was a loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.

She is survived by her sister, Fiol Molina and husband Tony Molina, her children; Robert Melendez, Deborah Melendez, Melanie Melendez, Arsenio Martinez and Carlos Martinez. She was the proud and loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, NJ.

Funeral arrangements by Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, Bloomfield, www.levandoskigrillo.com