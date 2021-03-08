Frank Glowacki, 77, died peacefully on Monday, March 1, 2021 at his home in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He was surrounded by his wife and children. Frank was born February 15, 1944 in the Ukraine and immigrated to the United States in 1969 with his new bride, Olga.

Frank was a dedicated employee of Schering Plough Corporation, a pharmaceutical company, where he worked for over 35 years as a maintenance mechanic and was also a proud volunteer fire fighter for the same company.

Frank’s favorite hobbies included deep sea fishing, cabinet making, handy man work and having fun. His greatest attributes were his fun spirit, his hard work ethic and living a life of gratitude. Frank was an incredibly generous man to both his family and friends. And boy did he love his vodka!

He is survived by his beloved wife, Olga, sisters Krystyna Szram and Irena Stefanska, his children Susan and her spouse Phil, Alexander and his wife Caroline, Tina, Adam and his spouse Elizabeth and his grandchildren, Tyler, Jenna, Ava, Faith, Ryder and Carleigh.

Friends and family were invited to Levandoksi-Grillo Funeral Home on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 44 Bay Ave, Bloomfield, NJ for a viewing. Condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com

Relatives and Friends were invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, March 6th from the Funeral Home, thence to St. Valentine Church, 125 N. Spring St., Bloomfield for a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at giving.mskcc.org or Hospice of New Jersey at www.hospiceofnewjersey.com.

