Rosalind Rashkes, 96 of Irvington passed away on March 2, 2021. Born in Newark, she resided there before moving to Irvington in 1971. Ms. Rashkes had a career in banking having worked at the First National State Bank and The Howard Savings Bank. She volunteered with the Newark League of Women Voters, The Reach to Recovery Program and at Irvington General Hospital. She was a past member of Flo Okin Cancer Relief and the National Council of Jewish Women.

She was predeceased by her parents Ruben Rashkes and Elizabeth Weisberger Rashkes, her sister Mildred and her brother Bernard. She is survived by her nephew Robert Rashkes of West Orange, and her niece Janet Rashkes Meaux of Houston TX. Buriel was at Beth David Memorial Park in Kenilworth on March 4th.