On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Mary Lou Markwith passed away in Green Hill Hospice at the age of 77. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Thomas F. Markwith and beloved mother of Michelle (Shelly) Markwith Hills, Sandra (Sandee) Markwith, and Thomas Michael (Mikey) Markwith, beloved mother- in- law to Timothy Hills and Thomas Kwiatkowski beloved Grandmother of Cameron Thomas Kwiatkowski. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Jane Ross Gingerelli, brother-in-law Frank Gingerelli, two nephews and one niece. She was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Louise Ross.

Mary Lou was born in Orange, New Jersey where she attended, Orange High School. She met her future husband, Tom on a blind date. They married four years later. As a life long resident of Essex County, they made their home in Irvington and Bloomfield where they raised their three children.

She was a passionate advocate for education, effectively engaging with state legislators to ensure her children’s educational needs were achieved. She also served in various leadership roles with the Brownies and Girl Scouts. Mary Lou and Tom supported the Bloomfield Animal Shelter where the family adopted three dogs.

Mary Lou enjoyed vacationing with her family down the shore and to Cape Cod, MA. In the summer, she loved reading books on the back patio, and paddling around the pool. She enjoyed chatting on the phone with her friends. She was a brilliant example life could be led without the support of any technology.

Later in life, Mary Lou enjoyed scouting out garage sales and flea markets on Saturday mornings. She was known for her excellent negotiation skills and was a master at acquiring things for free. She was also a prolific writer passionately advocating for various consumer rights. One of her biggest joys was attending her grandson Cameron’s soccer and baseball games.

As a Christian, She previously attended Broughton Presbyterian Church. She also attended a local bible study for many years around the corner in the home of Virginia Hughes. Recently. Mary Lou worshiped at Brookdale Christian Church with Pastors Love and Jim. She was also trained by the Billy Graham Ministry.

The Family requests in memoriam donations to LUNGevity Foundation PO Box 754 Chicago IL 60690 for ALK Positive Research.

