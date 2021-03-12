Hedy Brienza, 94 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on March 7, 2021. Born in Munich, Germany, she came to the US after falling in love with her dearest husband and caringly raised 4 children. She was a beloved homemaker who treasured her time with her family and relished the opportunity to travel.

Hedy enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She fulfilled a lifelong dream of exploring Alaska and returning to Germany 50 years after her initial departure. She was passionate about fashion and curated accessories that matched her unique charm. Hedy was also an animal lover and rescued several cats over her lifetime. She remained an enduring fixture in the neighborhood and enjoyed local events like the 4th of July fireworks, the St. Valentine’s Festival and Bloomfield Harvest Fest.

In addition to her 4 children, she helped look after and care for her 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Friends were invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday, March 12, 2021 at St. Valentine’s Church, 125 N. Spring St., Bloomfield. Mausoleum Entombment followed at Glendale Mausoleum, Bloomfield. Arrangements Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, Bloomfield, www.levandoskigrillo.com

In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.StJude.org