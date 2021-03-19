Kathleen Engler (nee Connell), passed away on Monday March 15, 2021 at Parsippany Troy Hills, N.J.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield on Thursday.

Kathleen Engler was born on October 6, 1936 at Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, NJ.

She grew up in Bloomfield and attended Mount Saint Dominic High School and Katharine Gibbs. She was the secretary at Franklin School in Bloomfield for more than 25 years.

Kathy was very involved with Project Children, and she and her husband hosted many children in their home.

Kathy is predeceased by her parents, John and Agnes Connell, and her husband, Carl Engler. She is survived by her children, Greg Engler and his wife Janet, Pam McClure and her husband Doug, her grandchildren Jason, Sarah and Madeline, and her sister Mary Rizzuto.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Project Children, PO Box 933, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925; www.projectchildren.org