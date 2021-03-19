William F. Tafaro, 84, passed away on Saturday, March 13th at his home in Bloomfield, NJ.

He is survived by his loving wife Antoinette Tafaro of 61 years. Father to William P. Tafaro and Rocco Tafaro Sr. and his wife Aprile. Brother in law to Rocco Corvelli and his wife Aleta Corvelli. Grandfather to Rocco Tafaro Jr. and Anthony Tafaro. Visitation Service Saturday, March 20th 11-3 PM The family requests immediate friends and family only at this time.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com