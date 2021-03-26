Charles J. “Chuck” Garrett, 64, born in Montclair, NJ. Chuck was raised in Bloomfield. He attended Fairview elementary school and South Junior High School. Chuck then moved to Sussex where he graduated High Point Regional High school. He went on to graduate from NJIT with an engineering degree. After moving to Lynn, MD he worked for GE.

Chuck met his wife Karen and bought a House in Marblehead, MA, where he raised his two boys, Jack & Tom. Chuck is survived by his wife Karen, sons Jack and Tom. His mother Mary Jane, Father Charles and his wife Marguerite. His Brother Scott, Tammy, and their daughter Amanda. He is predeceased by his sister Diane.

