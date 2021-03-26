Sophie C. Iantosca (97) of Holiday Florida, formerly of South Orange, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Miss Iantosca was born and raised in South Orange and resided there for 64 years before retiring to Holiday FL where she lived for the remaining 33 years of her life. She worked for Western Electric for over 30 years before her retirement. Sophie is predeceased by her parents Michael and Elvira Iantosca and siblings Josephine, Carmen and Michael. “Aunt Sophie” was a much loved and cherished aunt to her eight nieces and nephews, Carol, Jack, Bill, Michael, Frances, Carmen, Ellie and Gigi. She had a way of making whomever she was with feel special in her presence. Everyone has that special person in their lives and to us that was our Aunt Sophie. She will be forever missed.