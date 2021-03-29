Lisa Kurnava

Lisa Kurnava, 59 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on March 25, 2021 at St. Barnabas Hospital, Livingston. Born in Newark to the late George Deo & Lena Reed, she lived in Bloomfield since 2007. She was a homemaker, devoted to taking care of her children. She enjoyed cooking, listening to freestyle music, going to the casinos in the Pocono’s, shopping, and a good midnight ride with one of the kids. She loved animals, especially her cat Olivia & dogs, Buttons and Snickers.
She is the beloved wife of Marvin, cherished mother of Jose, Marvin, Lisa, Lena, Donna, Bianca, Jessica, Gloria & Angelina Deo, loving grandmother of Kenny “Peanut” Negrin, dear sister of Louie Reed, Angelo Deo, Georgeanne Deo, George Deo, Joseph Deo & the late Tony Deo.
She is also survived by her sister Faith Sporish, niece Lynn Agosto & her children, which were more like grandchildren, Raymond & Nicholas Agosto & survived by many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation was on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bloomfield. www.levandoskigrillo.com                                                                                                         A Catholic Funeral Service was held on Monday, March 29th at 12:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home, then to Glendale Cemetery for a graveside service.

