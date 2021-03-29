Norma E. Giunta, 85 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home. Born in Glen Ridge, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield, except for a brief hiatus to Las Vegas for 20 years. She lived in the Bloomfield for the past 20 years. She was the owner and operator of Golden Touch Ceramics of Bloomfield from 1967 – 1987. An artist at heart, she loved teaching Pottery and Ceramics. She liked to keep busy and spend time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

She is the beloved wife of Morris Giunta, cherished mother of David & Dawn Giunta, Marie “Tunnie” & Pat Fata & the late Karen Giunta, proud and loving grandmother of Joelle, Victoria, Erica, Jack, Amanda & Jake and great-grandchildren, Jory, Ricki & Colton.

She is also survived by her sister Audrey DeCorso & many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are being held privately under the care of the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. www.levandoskigrillo.com