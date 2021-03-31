Barbara Catherine (Dickel) Claycomb passed away in Haymarket, Virginia, VA on March 29, 2021. She was the loving wife of Robert E. “Bob” Claycomb and they celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary, on June 12, 2020. She was born September 14, 1926 in New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John W. and Laverna Linn (Askins) Dickel.

Barbara graduated from New Bloomfield H.S. in 1944 and earned a B.S. Degree in Home Economics at Juniata College, Huntingdon, PA in 1948 (She loved to bake cookies and do crafts). She was a teacher at Mount Union H.S. and Nanty Glo H.S. in PA until the family moved to New Jersey in 1961. After her children had grown to be school-aged, she resumed her teaching career at Columbia H.S., Maplewood, NJ. In 2001, Barbara and Bob returned to their birth state of PA and lived in York until 2020. They recently moved to Haymarket, VA to live with family members.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, including David and wife Joyce of Solana Beach, CA, Mark and wife Elizabeth of Pacifica, CA, and Susan (Claycomb) Hill and husband Marty of Haymarket.

She loved her eight grandchildren: Kyle and Aaron Claycomb, Danica Golden, Natalie and Olivia Foy -Claycomb, Robert, Timothy, and Ryan Eisnaugle and 1 great-granddaughter Ava Eisnaugle.

She was a 40-year member of Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church in Maplewood where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and participated in other activities. She was a hospital and LLS Sprenkle Village volunteer. She had been a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, since moving to York, PA.

A Memorial Service, for Barbara, will be held at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York on April 17, 2021. A gathering will take place from 1-2:00 PM for family and friends, with the service to follow at 2:00 PM. Barbara’s memorial service will be livestreamed on the Heffner Funeral Chapel Facebook page at www.facebook.com/heffnertributes/live. A private burial will be held at the New Bloomfield Cemetery at a later date. All PA DOH guidelines will be followed including capacity limitations and wearing of masks.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market

St., York, PA 17401 or to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

