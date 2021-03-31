Jose Manuel Villanueva of Belleville, New Jersey passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the age of 82. After several months of declining health, Jose died peacefully at home with his family by his side, who will continue to honor his legacy of living their lives to the fullest.

Jose was born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico on November 3, 1938 and, along with his siblings, was lovingly raised by his mother, Julia Matias. His older sisters adored him and he was always getting into mischief with his two brothers. He was 13 years old when his mother took him and his two brothers to join the rest of the family who had previously moved to Newark, New Jersey.

As a young teenager, he was hard at work at Meyer’s grocery store in Newark New Jersey where he remained for many years. He later continued his career at Foodtown grocery stores, in Newark and Cedar Grove, from where he ultimately retired. Jose and the love of his life, his adored wife Margarita, raised their sons in Newark. They later lived in the towns of Bloomfield and Belleville, New Jersey.

Jose was, above all else, a family man. He considered his biggest achievements to be his two sons, Edgar and Joey, and he was more than happy to share a story or two about them and their successes. He adored his daughters-in-law Rosa and Barbara and his three grandchildren, Samantha, Matthew and Zoey and would proudly sing their praises to anyone and everyone, as he did for the members of his extended family.

Jose was loved and adored by all of his immediate and extended family. He was extremely sociable and his great sense of humor and a warm and loving personality made him a joy to be around. He made friends wherever he went. He loved telling long jokes and stories in which he poked fun at himself, lovingly referring to himself as “The Little Guy.” It was no surprise to see Jose roaming the neighborhood to have a quick chat with folks. He was lovingly referred to as “Uncle Joe” by many. It was not uncommon for him to pop in for a quick visit… and he wouldn’t say no to a cup of coffee.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Margarita Villanueva, his sons Edgar and Jose Villanueva, his adored daughters-in-law Rosa and Barbara, his beloved grandchildren Samantha, Matthew, and Zoey; his siblings Leonor Rivera, Dalila Velez and William Vadi and his many nieces and nephews, cousins, and so many more who adored him. His loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community. Now his joy of life and laughter will be shared with the angels.

Jose was preceded in death by his parents Julia Matias Quinones and Tomas Villanueva and by his siblings Carmen Thillet, Maria Suarez, Ana Delia Ramos, Margarita Nieves, and Tomas Vadi.

A visitation for Jose is planned for Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 3 to 8 pm. The viewing will be held at the O’Boyle Funeral Home at 309 Broad Street; Bloomfield, New Jersey. Please express condolences @ www.oboylefuneralhome.com