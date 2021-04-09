Cynthia Anne (Campbell) Debold, 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 7th. Born in Atlanta, Georgia to Frank Campbell and Jean Roberts, Cindi lived in Bloomfield, NJ for most of her life. A graduate of Bloomfield High School, she worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Mountainside Hospital before settling in as a partner and continual employee of the month at BCA Financial Services. In recent years, she served as treasurer of the Historical Society of Bloomfield.

Her greatest role, however, was mom and grandmother. She was always there with a warm meal and conversation for her daughters and their many friends who consider her family.

Cindi is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, John, and her daughters Taryn Lagonigro and her husband Raffaele and Lauren Bretscher and her husband Eric, and her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Sofia, Layla, Genevieve, Brody, Skyler and Rhea. She is also survived by her twin brother, Robert, who she cared for for many years, and many other family and friends who will miss her.

The family would like to take a moment to thank the Morristown Medical Center and the many doctors and staff who cared for Cindi over the years.

Family and friends were invited to attend a service on Friday April 9th at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield, NJ. Interment private at a later date. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield . Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Cindi’s honor to either The Candle Lighters of ARC of Essex (www.thecandlelighters.org) or the Community Food Bank of New Jersey (cfbnj.org).

“Though I know I’ll never lose affection for people and things that went before I know I’ll often stop and think about them

In my life I love you more.”