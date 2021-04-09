Carlos Manuel Batista, 58, lived an irrepressible life until his passing on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Carlos was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and moved to the United States in 1963, with his mother, Lidia. Growing up in Newark, Carlos attended Saint Rose of Lima and graduated from Essex Catholic High School. He spent his younger years playing baseball at the Rick Cerone Baseball Field, reading comics, spending time with family and friends and enjoyed going out to party. After attending Seton Hall University for a few years, not too soon after, Carlos met his soon-to-be wife, Teresa, in the summer of 1987. A few years after getting married, they had two sons, Lorenzo and Justyn. With his family, they moved to Belleville, NJ where they lived together.

Carlos took immense pride in his profession and always made it his business to not only stay current, but stay knowledgeable in his field. Throughout his career, he gained greater responsibilities, scope, and progressively moved up the ladder. With his accomplishments,

Carlos gained accolades from his long tenure in New York City.

Carlos lives on through his two sons, his mother, and his wife. Carlos had an immense impact on the lives of his friends, his family, and anyone who had the pleasure to meet him. He lives on, in the joyous memories and love he created together with the people in his life.

