Daniel Goldberg, a widely respected professional and community leader, died peacefully on January 11, 2021 at his home in West Orange. He was 93 years old.

Danny was the founder and retired managing partner of Wiss & Company, a state-wide public accounting firm. While he excelled in his professional career, to many that was eclipsed by his volunteer and leadership roles in the Metro West Jewish community.

As a visionary and pragmatic leader, Danny was instrumental in developing the Jewish Community Housing Corp., which today operates senior housing units, and served on that board. He was also President of the Jewish Vocational Service, and for decades played an active role in the Metro West Jewish Federation.

Danny served as President of Temple Sharey Tefilo (now Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel) and forged the visionary merger between Temple Israel of South Orange and Sharey Tefilo.

Highly regarded among his peers and members of the business community, Dan served as president of the New Jersey Society of Public Certified accountants. Danny’s life however is more than his public accolades. Danny will be remembered as a role model, for the hundreds of acts of kindness, for his generous mentoring gifts, for his warmth and his unconditional friendship.

Born in 1927, Danny attended East Orange High School and Newark University (now Rutgers University). Danny also served in the US Army during World War II. His passion included skiing with his family in the USA and Europe, and he loved to play both tennis and golf at Maplewood Country Club.

He met his wife Matty at college and was married for 71 years. He is survived by their oldest daughter Susan, their sons Mitchell & Richard, three grandchildren and one great grandchild that was born in Italy on January 1 st .